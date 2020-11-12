The Flint Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.
Officers were sent to the 1300 block of Franklin Ave. at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12.
One man was injured from the shooting and he is listed in critical condition.
While the investigation is still ongoing, anyone with more information is asked to call Ofc. Donny Scott at (810) 237-6905 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
