Flint Police responded to a shooting on the 900 block of West Genesee on March 6 just after 7 p.m.
According to police, when they arrived, a 37-year-old man was bleeding from the chest.
Police say a suspect is in custody.
The victim is listed in critical condition and is hospitalized.
