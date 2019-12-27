Man in critical condition after highway shooting in Detroit

A 22-year-old Michigan man is in critical condition after a highway shooting.
Officials say the shooting happened about 1 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26 on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit.
He was driving south when someone fired shots from another vehicle.
Officials said after being struck, he switched places with his passenger who continued to drive the car.
They stopped an officer responding to a crash scene for help.
It’s unclear what led up to the shooting or if a suspect was identified.
