The Flint Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital in critical condition.
On March 25, at 1:35 p.m., police were sent to Lapeer Road, near 12th Street, for an individual lying in the roadway.
When police arrived, they found a 25-year-old man with possible gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to Hurley Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.
Police do not have any suspects in custody at this time.
While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL or Det. Sgt. B Willoughby at (810) 237-6934.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.