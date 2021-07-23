Investigators are searching for the suspect behind a shooting that sent a man to the hospital in critical condition.
Police were sent to Dort Highway and Woodrow Avenue in the city of Flint for the shooting at 11:35 p.m. on July 22.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Hurley Medical Center and listed in critical condition.
No suspect has been arrested in connection with this shooting at this time. While the investigation continues, anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call Det. Sgt. Victoria Lambaria at 810-237-6971 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
