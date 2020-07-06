A man is recovering in the hospital from a shooting in Flint.
Officers were sent to Hurley Hospital for a shooting on Monday, July 6 at 1 a.m.
When they arrived, a man in his 20s was listed in critical condition.
The victim said he was on Forest Hill, near Flushing Road, when he was shot but did not give any further information.
While the investigation is ongoing, Det. Victoria Lambaria at (810) 237-6971 or call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
