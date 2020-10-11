Michigan State Police is investigating a shooting in Ionia County.
Around 11:40 Friday night troopers were called to a home in Portland Township after reports of several shots fired.
Troopers and Ionia County Sheriff’s Deputies found a man lying on the end of a driveway with a gun.
Officers also stopped a vehicle leaving the scene with bullet holes in it.
Investigators believe the man fired multiple rounds into an unoccupied vehicle before shooting himself.
The man was taken to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing where he’s in critical condition.
The incident is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.