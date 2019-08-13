The Flint Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital in critical condition.
Police said it happened at about 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13 in the 1200 block of Boston Ave.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found the 48-year-old victim.
He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Hurley Medical Center in critical condition.
While police continue to investigate this shooting, they are asking anyone with more information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL or Det. Sgt. Bryce Willoughby at (810) 237-6934.
