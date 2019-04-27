One person is in custody after a man was critically stabbed in Flint.
Flint Police responded to a call on Friday, April 26, in the 1700 block of Illinois Avenue at 6:55 p.m.
Once on scene, they observed a 52-year-old man with a stab wound to the left side of his body.
He was transferred to Hurley Medical Emergency Room where he was placed in critical condition.
Police have arrested a suspect and formal charges are pending.
Anyone with information is asked to call crime stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
