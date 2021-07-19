Authorities in Flint after investigating a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital in critical condition.
Flint Police were sent to the 2100 block of S. Dort Highway on Sunday, July 18 at 1:25 a.m. and found a victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.
The 49-year-old man was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was listed in critical condition. No further information on the incident is available at this time.
While the investigation continues, anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
