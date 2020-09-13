IMAGE: Flint Police generic

A man is in critical condition after an assault Saturday night in Flint.

Flint Police Officers responded to an assault around 8:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of Dupont Street on Saturday, Sept. 12.

When officers got to the scene, they found a 67-year-old man unconscious.

The victim was taken to Hurley Medical Center for treatment and he’s listed in critical condition.

Officers said a 42-year-old man was arrested at the scene. They allege he used his hands, fists and feet to assault the other man.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Det. Trooper Mark Swales 989-414-0329 or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).

