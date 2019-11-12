At last check a man was in critical condition following a beating.
Flint police were called to the 900 block of E. Stewart at around 1:45 p.m. on Nov. 9.
Police said the initial investigation indicated a verbal argument lead to a physical altercation that left the 20-year-old man in the hospital.
The suspect and several witnesses left the scene prior to police arriving.
If you have any information, call D/Sgt. Bryce Willoughby at 810-237-6934, or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
