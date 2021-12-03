A man is in critical condition following a shooting in Flint on Thursday.
Police responded to the 1100 block of MLK Boulevard at 3:54 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2 for the incident. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 50s with a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.
While the investigation continues, anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call Det. Sgt. Joseph Kennedy at 810-237-6912 or to stay anonymous call Crime Stoppers 1-800-422-JAIL.
