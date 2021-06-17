Police lights siren generic
Jaromír Chalabala/Getty Images

A 35-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Flint on Wednesday.

It happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Dell Avenue.

The suspect, a 33-year-old female, was located at the scene and taken into custody, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information, contact Det. Trooper Allison Lukco at 810-237-6914 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.