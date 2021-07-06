A 41-year-old man is in critical condition following a crash on the Fourth of July.
It happened about 11:30 p.m. at Saginaw Street and Father Dukette Boulevard in Flint.
A pickup truck ran off the road, hit a tree and flipped to its side, according to the Flint Police Department. The passenger was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot, police said.
Police believe speed was a factor in the crash, adding other factors are not yet known.
If you have any information, contact Det. Sgt. Randy Matteson at 810-237-6818 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
