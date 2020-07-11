The Flint Township Police Department is asking the public for help locating a vehicle they believe was involved in a shooting that left a man in critical condition.
Flint Township Police officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of Concord St. for reports of a shooting.
Police said when they arrived, they found a 34-year-old Flint Township resident suffering from a gunshot wound inside his vehicle.
According to police, he was transported t a local hospital and is currently in critical condition.
Police said they believe the shooting may have stemmed from a road rage incident.
They believe one of the vehicles involved was a light blue Hyundai Accent.
Anyone that may have witnessed the incident or has information is urged to call Detective Lopez at 810-600-3250 or contact Crime Stoppers at 800-422-5245 or www.crimestoppersofflint.com.
