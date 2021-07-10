Police are looking for several men after responding to a shooting that left a man in critical condition.
On July 9, the Flint Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on the 1800 block of Barbara Drive. A man at the scene was critically wounded. Police believe a handgun was the weapon used.
Two suspects have been booked and are lodged in the county jail. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information can contact Det. Ofc. Terrence Walker at 810-237-6917 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL to remain anonymous.
