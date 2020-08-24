A 26-year-old man is in critical condition following a weekend crash in Flint.
It happened about 8 p.m. at S. Dort Highway and Lapeer Road on Saturday, Aug. 22.
Arion Deonte Stribling, 26, was driving a gray Cadillac north on S. Dort Highway when he made a left turn onto Lapeer Road. Stribling's vehicle was struck in the intersection by another vehicle traveling south on S. Dort Highway, Flint Police said.
Stribling was transported to Hurley Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.
The driver and occupants of the other vehicle were also transported to Hurley. They were listed in good condition.
It is unclear if speed, alcohol, or drugs were a factor, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
