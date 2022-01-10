Police lights siren generic
Jaromír Chalabala/Getty Images

A man is in critical condition and a suspect is behind bars following a shooting in the city of Flint.

Police were sent to the 2700 block of Thomas Street at 11:03 p.m. on Jan. 9 for a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The victim was taken to Hurley Medical Center and listed in critical condition.

Anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call Det. Trooper Justin Clarke at 810-252-0012. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.