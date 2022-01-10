A man is in critical condition and a suspect is behind bars following a shooting in the city of Flint.
Police were sent to the 2700 block of Thomas Street at 11:03 p.m. on Jan. 9 for a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
The victim was taken to Hurley Medical Center and listed in critical condition.
Anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call Det. Trooper Justin Clarke at 810-252-0012. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
