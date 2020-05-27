One suspect is in custody after police and firefighters were investigating several arsons in Genesee County.
Sheriff Chris Swanson said these fires started in March near a railroad track and bike path that stretch for miles in Clio.
Swanson said the suspect would collect a pile out of grass, garbage, and other wood products and light it on fire.
Investigators believe there were a total of 12 arsons in this case.
Police arrested a 30-year-old man who is charged with three felony counts of arson and has a $10,000, according to Sheriff Swanson.
The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, Clio Fire Department, and Clio Police Department worked together in this investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.