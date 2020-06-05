A man inside his home was hit by a bullet fired by people target practicing nearby.
The Huron County Sheriff’s department was called to the 500 block of Unionville Road in Fairhaven Township on June 4.
Deputies learned that a 53-year-old man from Woodhaven and a 50-year-old man from Lincoln Park were at their cottage target shooting a 9 mm handgun. Their cottage was next door to the victim’s home and is separated by a wooded area.
Investigators said at around 4:30 p.m. the men apparently decided to target fire into the wooded area, and a round went into the house, hitting a 49-year-old man. The man, who has a closed head injury, was home alone.
Deputies said the victim then went to where the shot had come from and talked to the two men. They looked at the injury, thought it was a flesh wound, and put a Band-Aid on it.
When the victim’s sister returned about 5 hours later, she discovered the injury and took the victim to the hospital, where they discovered it was more than a flesh wound.
The victim was then moved to another hospital for treatment of what is believed to be a non-life-threatening injury.
The gun has been confiscated, and the deputy is consulting with the prosecutor’s office.
