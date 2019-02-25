A local man is still recovering in the ICU after a scary snow shoveling incident.
The man said he heard a pop in his head causing a splitting headache that wouldn’t go away.
At the hospital, doctors found an abnormality in his brain that almost killed him.
“It’s kinda shocking. I’m just in disbelief that something that serious could happen just from shoveling snow,” said Anna Galloway, of Midland.
Galloway is sticking by the side of her boyfriend, Dallas Stasik, as he remains in the ICU.
He suffered a scary medical episode on his 38th birthday while shoveling snow nearly two weeks ago.
“He said he felt a pop in his head and he started to get a really bad headache,” Galloway said. “He laid down and thought it would go away but it didn’t go away.”
That’s when they went to the emergency room.
“They did find that he had a bleed, which is abnormal since he didn’t fall down or have any trauma,” Galloway said.
That fact alone warranted a transfer to the University of Michigan Hospital and more tests.
“Then they found out he had AVM and he was born with it,” Galloway said.
AVM is short for arteriovenous malformation. That’s an abnormal tangle of blood vessels connecting the arteries and veins causing them to rupture and create something called a subarachnoid hemorrhage.
In simple terms, Dallas’s brain was bleeding.
The trigger was likely the strain of shoveling that snow.
But he was among the lucky ones with this condition.
“My understanding is that one out of three people don’t make it to the hospital if it ruptures,” Galloway said.
Dallas eventually may require brain surgery.
This condition is keeping him off his feet and out of work for what could be up to a year.
“I’m just hoping that he has an easy road and things get better fast and we can get back to normal day-to-day life,” Galloway said.
Galloway said Dallas have insurance but they’re still not sure what they’ll be dealing with when it comes to medical bills since he’s expected to be off of work for quite awhile.
If you’d like to help this couple out, they started a GoFundMe page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.