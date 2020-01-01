A 26-year-old male was put behind bars after police say he robbed the AutoZone store at M-21 and Elizabeth Drive at gun point in Shiawassee County's Caledonia Township.
Police responded to the scene as the alleged robber fled in his 2018 Ford F-150. A traffic stop and arrest took place near 2455 Copas Road.
Several hundred dollars in money, a BB gun and clothing used in the robbery were recovered, according to police.
The man was lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail.
