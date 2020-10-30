A man is in serious condition after a shooting in Flint.
The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29 near N. Chavez Drive and Robert T. Longway Boulevard.
The victim was transported to Hurley Medical Center where he was listed in serious condition, Flint Police said.
The incident remains under investigation.
If you have any information, contact police.
