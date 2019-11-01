Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Saginaw.
Michigan State Police Troopers and Saginaw Police were sent to the 1800 block of W. Michigan for a shooting victim inside a home.
When authorities arrived, they found a 46-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and leg.
He told officers he was shot at the Econo King Party Store at 2:15 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, but a female on the scene said she picked up the victim at the intersection of Maple and Arthur.
At this time, the victim remains in stable condition at a local hospital.
Police do not have any suspects in custody.
MSP's Major Crime Unit is investigating this incident.
