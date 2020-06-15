A Houghton Lake man was injured after he became entrapped in his vehicle after being involved in a crash.
It happened about 10:15 a.m. on Monday, June 15 at M-55 and Towerhill Road in Roscommon Township.
A vehicle was traveling on Towerhill Road when it entered the roadway on M-55 and attempted to turn left, crashing into a vehicle that was traveling eastbound on M-55, Michigan State Police said.
The driver of the vehicle on M-55 was a 72-year-old Houghton Lake man.
His vehicle rolled into the opposite direction of travel and caused him to become entrapped, police said.
He was transported to Grayling Hospital for further evaluation. His condition is unknown.
The other driver, a 49-year-old man from Houghton Lake Heights, was issued a citation for failure to yield to oncoming traffic.
