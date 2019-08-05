A 36-year-old Sheridan man was injured after he was ejected from his vehicle during a crash on Aug. 3.
It happened about 6:20 p.m. on M-15 near Barnes Road in Tuscola County's Millington Township.
A witness told the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office the vehicle was traveling southbound on M-15, but it was over the center line. The driver appeared unconscious.
The vehicle left the roadway, went into a ditch and rolled over several times, ejecting the driver, the sheriff's office said.
The driver was injured in the crash and transported to Covenant.
