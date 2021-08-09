A man is recovering in the hospital after a crash in Sanilac County.
On Friday, Aug. 6 at 11:22 a.m., Sanilac County 911 received a call about a crash on Juhl Road near Miller Road in Elmer Township.
A 46-year-old man from Applegate was northbound on Juhl Road when he lost control of his 2006 GMC truck, the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office said.
The vehicle went into the east ditch and continued north until it struck a driveway embankment, sending the truck airborne over the embankment, the sheriff’s office said. The vehicle came to rest in the ditch.
The driver was taken to McKenzie Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Alcohol was not a factor in the crash and the driver was wearing his seatbelt, the sheriff's office reported. The crash remains under investigation by the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office.
