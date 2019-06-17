A 63-year-old male was injured after crashing into a manure spreader on Monday.
It happened about 1:35 p.m. on Schock Road near Abend Road in Sanilac County’s Delaware Township.
A John Deere tractor was pulling the manure spreader southbound on Schock Road when it was struck by a 2003 Ford F150 also traveling southbound, the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office said.
Leandro Tanguma, of Deckerville, was driving the Ford F150.
The sheriff’s office believes visibility from the dusty gravel road in addition to Tanguma traveling too closely to the manure spreader were the main factors in the crash.
Sanilac EMS and East Huron EMS responded to the scene to care for Tanguma, but he was later flown to Saginaw Covenant Cooper for treatment, the sheriff’s office said.
The driver of the tractor was not injured.
