Michigan State Police is investigating after a multi-vehicle crash closes US-31 for hours.
On Tuesday, Aug. 11 at about 11:42 a.m. troopers from the Cadillac Post and other law enforcement from the county were called to a multi-vehicle crash on US-31 in Filer Township.
Troopers said a 30-year-old man driving a utility van was north on US-31 when it crossed over the centerline. They said when the van hit a semi-tractor-trailer as it crossed the line.
Troopers said the after crashing into the semi, the van hit a car.
According to troopers, the 30-year-old man was injured during the crash. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
MSP said the investigation is ongoing.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.