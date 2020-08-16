The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a male was injured during a rollover crash.
On Saturday, August 15 at about 3:20 a.m. dispatch received a call reporting a single-vehicle rollover crash on Bulgrien Road near Mushroom Road in Moore Township.
Deputies said their investigation revealed that a 2003 GMC Envoy driven by a 29-year-old male from Highland was traveling south on Bulgrien Road when he lost control of the vehicle.
Deputies said the man went into the east ditch and rolled over causing him to be ejected.
According to deputies, the driver of the vehicle was located walking on Bulgrien Road away from the crash scene by Sanilac County Sheriff’s Deputies.
The driver was transported to McKenzie Hospital and later transferred to Covenant Hospital in Saginaw for further treatment.
Deputies said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.
The crash is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.