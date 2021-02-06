A man was taken to the hospital after he lost control of his snowmobile and collided with a pickup truck.
On Saturday, Feb. 6 at 9:15 a.m., Sanilac Central Dispatch received a report about the crash on Sanilac Road, near Townline Road in Moore Township.
According to the initial investigation, the driver of a 2013 Polaris snowmobile, identified as a 35-year-old man from Sandusky, said his throttle got stuck and he lost control of the snowmobile.
The snowmobile went into the roadway into the path of a westbound 2003 Sierra pickup truck, the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office said.
The truck driver, an 18-year-old man from Sandusky, couldn’t avoid the snowmobile and collided with it.
The 35-year-old snowmobile driver was taken to McKenzie Memorial Hospital for his injuries. He was later transferred to Hurley Medical Center in Flint.
