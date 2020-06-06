Police are investigating after a man was injured during a shooting in Kalamazoo on Saturday, June 6.
Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers said they were patrolling several northside neighborhoods addressing crowds, fights, and quality of life concerns due to mobile nuisance parties.
At about 3:30 a.m. officers said they were assisting in moving a large and uncooperative crowd in the Woodbury Ave. and Florence St. area when they heard gunshots near them.
According to officers, they responded to the area of the shots and found that a 30-year-old Kalamazoo man was injured.
Officers said the man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8139 or the Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.
