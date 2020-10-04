A 38-year-old North Branch man was injured in a go-kart crash in Sanilac County on Oct. 3.
It happened about 4:50 p.m. on James Street in Brown City.
A 34-year-old Brown City woman was traveling on James Street when she lost control of the go-kart, the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office said.
The go-kart overturned and the passenger, a 38-year-old North Branch man, was ejected, the sheriff's office said.
The man was treated on scene and then transferred to Lapeer McLaren for treatment. The extent of his injuries are unknown.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.