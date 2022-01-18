A driver was taken to the hospital after losing control of his vehicle and crashing in Sanilac County.
Sanilac County Central Dispatch received a 911 call about the crash on Sanilac Road and Arnold Road in Moore Township on Monday, Jan. 17 at 3:18 p.m.
A 29-year-old man from Deckerville was traveling eastbound on Sanilac Road in a 2003 Bonneville. The man dropped an item in his vehicle, lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway, according to the initial investigation.
The vehicle overturned after striking a driveway embankment, the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office said. The man was treated on the scene by the Moore Township Fire Department and Sanilac EMS. He was taken to McKenzie Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Alcohol was not a factor in the crash and the man was not wearing his seatbelt, the sheriff’s office stated.
