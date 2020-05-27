The Flint Police Department said it is investigating three separate shootings that happened on Tuesday, May 26.
The shootings resulted in two people facing life-threatening injuries.
One of the shootings happened at Evergreen Regency Apartments at 10:39 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found the 24-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.
While the investigation is ongoing, police do not have a suspect in custody.
Police said there have been four homicide within the city this month.
“We are very aware of a recent uptick in violent crime. This is a common and unfortunate occurrence that often coincides with an increase in temperatures,” said Phil Hart, Flint Chief of Police. “We are using the latest police intelligence to investigate these crimes and intensify patrols as needed.”
Anyone who has more information on these shootings can send tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422 JAIL.
