A 37-year-old man is dead and two suspects are in custody after a shooting in Flint.
Flint police officers responded to the 1800 block of Chelan Street for the shooting at 1:10 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found an unresponsive 37-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds laying on the ground near the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two suspects have been taken into custody.
The investigation is still ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.