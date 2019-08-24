GENERIC: crime tape, police line

Flint police are investigating a shooting that happened early on Aug. 24.

Police said a 25-year-old man was shot and killed at about 4 a.m.

The shooting happened on the 2100 block of Blades Ave. in Flint.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Victoria Lambaria at 810-237-6971. If you wish to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 800-422-5245.

