Flint police are investigating a shooting that happened early on Aug. 24.
Police said a 25-year-old man was shot and killed at about 4 a.m.
The shooting happened on the 2100 block of Blades Ave. in Flint.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Victoria Lambaria at 810-237-6971. If you wish to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 800-422-5245.
