A man was killed Saturday after being pinned between semi trailers.
Around 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Sanilac County Central Dispatch got a call about a crash on private property in the 5000 block of Sandusky Road in the Village of Peck.
Sanilac County Sheriff's Deputies found a 35-year-old Caro man had been trying to hook up his semi to a trailer in the parking lot of a business.
A 22-year-old Marlette man who was working at the business, was helping the semi driver back up and attach a second trailer to the truck.
The 22-year-old got pinned between the two trailers. He was taken to a hospital in Sandusky where he was later pronounced dead.
Names are being withheld as deputies continue to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.