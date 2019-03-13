A man accused of trying to ambush police before he was fatally shot in Kalamazoo has been identified as a 31-year-old former firefighter.
Brandon Stacey was killed by police Tuesday during a shootout with two officers at a downtown plasma donation center. He was an employee at the business.
Officials in Parchment tell the Kalamazoo Gazette that Stacey was a volunteer firefighter in that community years ago. Life EMS Ambulance says he worked for the ambulance service for 18 months until August 2017.
Kalamazoo police say a gunman fired shots at the plasma center and then urged staff to call 911. An officer was injured during the shootout, but the injury wasn't life-threatening.
State police were at Stacey's home in the Parchment area Tuesday. A neighbor, Ray Key, says Stacey and his wife were "likable people."
