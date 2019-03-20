A Mid-Michigan man is dead and a child hurt after a vehicle left the road and rolled several times.
It happened at around 8:40 p.m. on March 19 on Kings Corner Road, near Golfview Way in Oscoda Township.
Police said when officers arrived on the scene they found 63-year-old Steven Gene Curley, from Glennie, deceased.
A four-year-old passenger, the man's granddaughter, was taken to the hospital, and was in stable condition at last check. Officers said she was in a car seat.
While the crash remains under investigation officials believe the vehicle was eastbound on Kings Corner when it left the road, went over an embankment causing the vehicle to go airborne. The vehicle then rolled multiple times, throwing Curley from it.
If you saw anything, or have any information, call Sgt. McNichol at 989-739-9112.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.