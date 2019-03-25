One man has died and a family is displaced after an early morning house fire in Bay City.
The Bay City Department of Public Safety said that shortly after midnight on Monday, March 25, crews were called to the 200 block of N. Catherine on the city’s west side.
The public safety department said the fire started in the basement and reached the first floor.
Crews learned a resident was inside the home and immediately tried to locate them. They later found a deceased man inside the home.
The scene was cleared at about 3:30 a.m.
No one else was home at the time, officials told TV5, and a cause has not been released.
Families and neighbors tell TV5 the victim was Gary Letzgus.
The public safety department said the American Red Cross helped a mother and her three children who were displaced by the fire.
The fire is under investigation by the Bay City Public Safety Fire Marshal.
The Bangor Township Fire Department assisted in responding to this fire.
