Michigan State Police are investigating a crash that killed one man and injured four other people.
Troopers responded to the crash on southbound US-23, near Plymouth Road, in Ann Arbor Township at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21.
The initial investigation shows that a Ford pickup truck was turning onto northbound US-23 from Plymouth Road and crossed all lanes of traffic, drove through the median, and struck a southbound Ford Transit van head-on.
The van and pickup truck were pushed to the right lane where a southbound Chevy pickup truck was struck.
Police said the 43-year-old driver of the Ford pickup truck died at the scene.
A 29-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman in the Ford van were taken to a University of Michigan hospital with serious injuries but police believe them to be non-life threatening.
The two passengers in the Chevy pickup truck, a 55-year-old man and a 12-year-old girl, were taken to St. Joseph hospital with minor injuries.
While the crash remains under investigation, police are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to call the MSP Brighton Post at (810) 227-1051.
