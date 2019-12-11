Police are investigating a fatal crash in Swartz Creek.
Metro Police Authority of Genesee County was called to a crash with a semi around 3:45 p.m. on Morrish Road in Swartz Creek.
Officers said 78-year-old Gareth Cumper was turning on to Morrish Road from Paul Fortino Drive when his car was struck by a semi.
Cumper was trapped in his vehicle and ended up dying from his injuries.
The investigation is on going but officers said Cumper had a stop sign but the semi didn’t.
Drugs and alcohol aren’t believed to be factors. It’s unclear if speed contributed to the crash.
