One man has died after an early morning house fire in Bay City.
The Bay City Department of Public Safety said that shortly after midnight crews were called to the 200 block of N. Catherine on the city’s west side.
Officials said one man was brought out of the home, and passed away.
No one else was home at the time, officials told TV5, and a cause has not been released.
The fire is under investigation by the Bay City Public Safety Fire Marshal.
