A man is dead after a fire broke out at a medical marijuana facility.
The Oscoda Township Fire Department and the Oscoda Township Fire Department were called to 5003 Cedar Lake Road for a fire.
When they arrived, they learned a 46-year-old man, from Oscoda, was inside the building which was engulfed in heavy smoke and flames.
Fire crews were able to pull the man from the building. but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the building was converted to “facilitate the production of marijuana and marijuana products for medical marijuana patients.”
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Oscoda Township Police Department and the Michigan State Police Fire Marshal.
