A man is dead after a head-on crash in Lapeer County.
The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Van Dyke (M-53), south of Bowers Road in Imlay City at around 5:05 a.m. on May 11.
Investigators said a 41-year-old Hamtramck man was north on Van Dyke when he failed to make a curve and went onto the gravel shoulder.
The driver then appeared to overcorrect, and went back onto the roadway, and into the southbound lane, investigators report.
Deputies said he side-swiped a southbound Chevy Cruz driven by a 24-year-old Imlay City man. That driver was not hurt, although the impact caused his vehicle to rotate before coming to rest along the east shoulder.
The Hamtramck man’s vehicle continued north in the southbound lane, and while the driver of the other vehicle, Gary Franzel, 48, from Sandusky, tried to avoid him, they hit head-on, according to officials.
Franzel was pronounced dead on the scene.
The Hamtramck man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and is listed in serious condition.
Deputies said that it doesn’t appear that speed is a factor. The investigation continues.
