A man who died after an early morning house fire in Saginaw has been identified.
The Saginaw Fire Department was called to 2420 Bancroft Street at 2:12 a.m. on Monday, April 22.
Michigan State Police report that firefighters found 37-year-old Gregory Cross from Lansing dead inside the home.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the homeowner, a grandfather, was home with two grandchildren, aged 17 and 11, a great-grandchild, who is 9-months old, and 37-year-old Cross, when the fire broke out.
The grandfather, two grandchildren, and the great-grandchild were able to escape.
Cross died in the fire, according to MSP.
Fire investigators are continuing to try and determine a cause.
