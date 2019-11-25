Police have identified a western Michigan man killed in an officer-involved shooting in the Grand Rapids area.
Police say 34-year-old Steven Forrest Saucier was shot around 4 a.m. Sunday at a home in Gaines Township after Kent County sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic disturbance.
The Wyoming Police Department is handling the investigation. Wyoming Lt. Eric Wiler says Saucier met deputies with a gun, a brief confrontation ensued and one deputy fired on Saucier. Another deputy suffered minor injuries in the confrontation with Saucier.
The deputy who shot Saucier hasn't been identified and has been placed on administrative leave.
