Officer-involved shooting in Kalamazoo
Courtesy: WWMT

A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Kalamazoo.

It happened at around 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 4 as officers were attempting to arrest a parole absconder in Kalamazoo.

Michigan State Police said the suspect had been making threats toward the officers, indicating he had a weapon.

Preliminary information is that several officers fired shots at the suspect, who was hit.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured.

The man’s name has not been released.

